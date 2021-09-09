Raymond James Analysts Give Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) a C$2.00 Price Target

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) received a C$2.00 price objective from equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 198.51% from the company’s current price.
MAU stock remained flat at $C$0.67 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,795. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.78. The stock has a market cap of C$70.38 million and a P/E ratio of -2.61. Montage Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.63 and a 12 month high of C$1.27.
About Montage Gold
