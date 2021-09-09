Raymond James Analysts Give Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) a C$2.00 Price Target

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) received a C$2.00 price objective from equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 198.51% from the company’s current price.

MAU stock remained flat at $C$0.67 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,795. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.78. The stock has a market cap of C$70.38 million and a P/E ratio of -2.61. Montage Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.63 and a 12 month high of C$1.27.

About Montage Gold

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

