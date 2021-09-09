Raymond James Upgrades NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) to Market Perform

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners increased their price target on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.92. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $221,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 240,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $119,196.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,096.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 29,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 52,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

