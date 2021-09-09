Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. Rayonier Advanced Materials reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 7.65%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE:RYAM traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.80. 278,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,539. The stock has a market cap of $433.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 3.76. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAM. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4,807.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

