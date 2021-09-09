RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) to post ($0.48) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). RedHill Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.80). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.60). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RedHill Biopharma.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 297.81% and a negative net margin of 112.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RDHL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RedHill Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDHL. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,163,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 365.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 775,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 608,949 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,337,000. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 2,216,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after acquiring an additional 324,200 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. Institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDHL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.67. 15,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,615. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $404.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.38. RedHill Biopharma has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $11.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.27.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

