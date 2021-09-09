Reef (REEF) Reaches Market Cap of $308.05 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Reef has a market cap of $308.05 million and $77.24 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can currently be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $191.39 or 0.00411740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00061432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.70 or 0.00165010 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00014979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

About Reef

Reef is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 13,709,721,016 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

