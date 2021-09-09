Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of ProShares Ultra Dow30 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,792,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. increased its position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 61,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DDM opened at $74.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.31. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a fifty-two week low of $41.32 and a fifty-two week high of $76.84.

