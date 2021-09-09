Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $391,000 in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,282 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 11.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 11.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 157,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 16,040 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the first quarter valued at about $2,256,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NXQ opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.22. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $17.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

