Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.96.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $296.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.40. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $310.43. The stock has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,903 shares of company stock worth $62,244,621. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

