Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 98,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,516,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHY stock opened at $86.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.22 and a 200 day moving average of $86.25. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.06 and a 1 year high of $86.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.