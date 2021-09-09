Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Position Decreased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 474,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,142,000 after purchasing an additional 32,224 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 23,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

NYSE RGA opened at $116.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.21. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. On average, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.73%.

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

