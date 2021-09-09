Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 137,030 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,045,515 shares.The stock last traded at $12.35 and had previously closed at $11.27.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Rekor Systems from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Rekor Systems from $17.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $469.97 million, a PE ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 million. Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 148.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REKR. Evermore Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,582,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rekor Systems by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 28,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rekor Systems by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 321,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $823,000. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence.

