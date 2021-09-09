Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) were up 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.32 and last traded at $12.21. Approximately 14,796 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,052,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Rekor Systems from $17.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Rekor Systems from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

The company has a market cap of $552.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.36.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 million. Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 148.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REKR. Arctis Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter worth $40,498,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 200.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 4,532.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after buying an additional 820,340 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,064,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after buying an additional 274,225 shares during the last quarter. 29.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.