Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Holdings Lessened by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 616,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,554 shares during the period. Repligen makes up approximately 1.7% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Repligen worth $123,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 50.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 67.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 45.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.60.

Shares of RGEN stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $294.97. 4,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,617. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.39. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $138.00 and a 1-year high of $297.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 164.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.13, for a total transaction of $1,128,802.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $195,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,880 shares of company stock valued at $6,695,303. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

