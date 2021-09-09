Requisite Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 28,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Skillz by 4,564.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SKLZ stock opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 0.08. Skillz Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $46.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.14.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $89.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.07 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $859,221.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 700,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,065,977.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at $33,234,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 823,621 shares of company stock worth $9,214,566 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skillz presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

