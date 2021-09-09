Requisite Capital Management LLC Sells 1,595,891 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)

Requisite Capital Management LLC cut its position in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595,891 shares during the quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Elevate Credit worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 46.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 16.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 50,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 28,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $103,801.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,382 shares in the company, valued at $409,885.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 33,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $125,685.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,176 shares of company stock valued at $283,887 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elevate Credit stock opened at $3.45 on Thursday. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.70.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Elevate Credit had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $84.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.97 million. As a group, analysts expect that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevate Credit, Inc engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans.

