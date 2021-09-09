Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 3,810 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $233.53. The company had a trading volume of 28,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,945. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $162.85 and a 1-year high of $234.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

