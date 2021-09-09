Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 5,027 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIXD. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 416.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 361.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

FIXD stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $54.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,220. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th.

