Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $7.61 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 25.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,812,000 after purchasing an additional 153,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after acquiring an additional 473,229 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,783,000 after purchasing an additional 283,997 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,344 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,861,000 after acquiring an additional 68,758 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $273.23. The company had a trading volume of 60,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,402. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.53 and its 200-day moving average is $267.17. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $175.98 and a twelve month high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

