Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.05% of Exact Sciences worth $11,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,410,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,691 shares during the last quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,662,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Exact Sciences by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 347,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,192,000 after acquiring an additional 43,521 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXAS stock traded up $2.32 on Thursday, reaching $105.79. 5,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,688. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.33. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.76 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXAS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.06.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

