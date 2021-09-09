Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,776 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for 1.9% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 2.55% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $45,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.68. 22 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,306. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $57.90 and a one year high of $100.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.72.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

