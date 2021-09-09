Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 79,440 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,440 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RBLX. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth $31,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Roblox by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $2,227,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $86,901.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 579,302 shares of company stock valued at $48,463,456.

RBLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.57. 86,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,772,918. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $103.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.51.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

