Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Check Capital Management Inc. CA

Check Capital Management Inc. CA lowered its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 710,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International makes up about 2.1% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $45,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $707,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,845,728.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,295 shares of company stock valued at $8,706,954 in the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QSR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

QSR stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.68. 18,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.41 and a 200-day moving average of $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

