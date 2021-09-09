Reviewing Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF) & GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Alfi alerts:

This table compares Alfi and GAN’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alfi N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GAN $35.16 million 19.86 -$20.22 million ($0.41) -40.54

Alfi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GAN.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Alfi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of GAN shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of GAN shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alfi and GAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alfi N/A N/A N/A GAN -24.01% -10.87% -9.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Alfi and GAN, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alfi 0 0 0 0 N/A GAN 0 1 3 0 2.75

GAN has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 59.45%. Given GAN’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GAN is more favorable than Alfi.

Summary

GAN beats Alfi on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alfi Company Profile

Alfi, Inc. provides interactive intelligent artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions. Alfi, Inc. was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc. and changed its name to Alfi, Inc. in January 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Alfi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.