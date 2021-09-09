Reviewing Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) & Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Allogene Therapeutics and Brickell Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics N/A -22.25% -20.08% Brickell Biotech -9,449.56% -130.86% -99.54%

This table compares Allogene Therapeutics and Brickell Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics N/A N/A -$250.22 million ($2.08) -12.09 Brickell Biotech $1.82 million 38.00 -$20.91 million ($0.85) -0.95

Brickell Biotech has higher revenue and earnings than Allogene Therapeutics. Allogene Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brickell Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and Brickell Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics 0 1 9 0 2.90 Brickell Biotech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $44.56, suggesting a potential upside of 77.16%. Given Allogene Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allogene Therapeutics is more favorable than Brickell Biotech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.6% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Brickell Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Brickell Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Allogene Therapeutics has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brickell Biotech has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics beats Brickell Biotech on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells. Its engineered T cells are allogeneic, which are derived from healthy donors for intended use in any patient. The company was founded by Arie S. Belldegrun, David D. Chang, David M. Tanen, and Joshua A. Kazam in November 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc. engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis. The company was founded by Reginald L. Hardy and Andrew D. Sklawer in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.