Revolution Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 13,303 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 27,527 shares.The stock last traded at $9.69 and had previously closed at $9.70.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REVH. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,640,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,676,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,871,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,365,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,872,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

