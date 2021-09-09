Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RZLT. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Rezolute from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Rezolute in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Rezolute in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.40.

Get Rezolute alerts:

Rezolute stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.59. Rezolute has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The company has a market capitalization of $82.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 3.74.

In other news, major shareholder Genexine Inc. acquired 34,482,758 shares of Rezolute stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.29 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RZLT. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Rezolute during the second quarter valued at about $459,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rezolute during the second quarter valued at about $419,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Rezolute during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rezolute by 2.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 312,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.