RH (NYSE:RH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.90 EPS

RH (NYSE:RH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $8.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.90, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.37 million. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.90 EPS.

RH opened at $672.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $688.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $632.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39. RH has a 12 month low of $312.00 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RH stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,841 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of RH worth $59,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

RH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price target for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. lifted their price target on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.81.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

