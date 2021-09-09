Rhumbline Advisers Has $11.83 Million Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $11,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,508,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,340 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth $37,776,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the first quarter worth $24,361,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the first quarter worth $18,330,000. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 151.6% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 395,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,145,000 after buying an additional 238,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Shares of SWX stock opened at $71.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.31 and a 200-day moving average of $68.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $75.00.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $821.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.39 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SWX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.