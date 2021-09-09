Rhumbline Advisers Has $11.83 Million Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $11,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,508,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,340 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth $37,776,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the first quarter worth $24,361,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the first quarter worth $18,330,000. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 151.6% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 395,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,145,000 after buying an additional 238,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of SWX stock opened at $71.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.31 and a 200-day moving average of $68.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $75.00.
Several research firms have commented on SWX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.
About Southwest Gas
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.
