Rhumbline Advisers Has $12.26 Million Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $12,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. FMR LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 614,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,942,000 after buying an additional 174,856 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 435,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,780,000 after buying an additional 173,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $668,933,000 after buying an additional 103,756 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 333,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,350,000 after buying an additional 90,381 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IPGP shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.18.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $174.24 on Thursday. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $262.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $396,108.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

