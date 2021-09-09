Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,458 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,031 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of Wintrust Financial worth $12,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $73.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.37.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.56.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

