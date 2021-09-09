Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enovix Corporation involved in the design and manufacture of 3D Silicon(TM) Lithium-ion batteries. The company’s initial goal is to provide designers of mobile devices. It also involved in developing 3D cell technology and production process for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets. Enovix Corporation, formerly known as Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp., is based in FREMONT, Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ENVX. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ENVX opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $28.50.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

