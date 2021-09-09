Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading Down 7.2%

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s stock price fell 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.30. 9,325 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 495,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

Several research firms recently commented on ENVX. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.