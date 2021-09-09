Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Lee Hsien Yang Acquires 867 Shares

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £979.71 ($1,280.00).

LON RR opened at GBX 111.26 ($1.45) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 105.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 107.26. The company has a market cap of £9.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 34.59 ($0.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 137.45 ($1.80).

Several equities research analysts have commented on RR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 113 ($1.48) to GBX 116 ($1.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

