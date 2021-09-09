Roth Capital Raises ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Price Target to $140.00

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.85% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

NASDAQ ACMR traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $106.18. 397,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,813. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.41. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $59.30 and a 12 month high of $144.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.03.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Analysts expect that ACM Research will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $410,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yinan Xiang sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $308,317.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,371 shares of company stock worth $8,554,845 in the last quarter. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter valued at about $57,369,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 38.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,216,000 after purchasing an additional 281,723 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in ACM Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,019,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in ACM Research by 619.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 185,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ACM Research by 521.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after acquiring an additional 171,702 shares in the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

