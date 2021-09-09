Rowe Boosts MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Price Target to $20.00

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Rowe from $11.50 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 198.06% and a negative return on equity of 80.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MEI Pharma by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,462,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,595,000 after purchasing an additional 474,569 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MEI Pharma by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,995,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,938,000 after purchasing an additional 616,772 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MEI Pharma by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,662,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,637 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in MEI Pharma by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,360,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,275 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $6,729,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

