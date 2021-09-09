Royal Bank of Canada Boosts The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target to $95.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.95.

The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.39. 7,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,060. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.93 and a beta of 1.10. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $50.57 and a 52-week high of $82.35.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,239,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,935,000 after acquiring an additional 215,779 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,772,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,423,000 after acquiring an additional 54,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,560,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,061,000 after purchasing an additional 27,801 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,434,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,396,000 after purchasing an additional 102,400 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,854,000 after purchasing an additional 104,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

