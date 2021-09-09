Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Director Purchases $29,975.00 in Stock

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Director Christopher C. Grisanti acquired 2,500 shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $29,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:RMT traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.98. 2,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,764. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.89.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. This is a boost from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.
About Royce Micro-Cap Trust
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
