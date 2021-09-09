S4FE (S4F) Achieves Market Cap of $3.64 Million

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. S4FE has a market cap of $3.64 million and $941.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One S4FE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, S4FE has traded 46% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

S4FE Profile

S4FE (S4F) is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. The official website for S4FE is www.s4fe.io . S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for S4FE is medium.com/@s4fe

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

Buying and Selling S4FE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S4FE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S4FE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy S4FE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

