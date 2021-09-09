Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $211.00

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 211 ($2.76) and last traded at GBX 213.23 ($2.79), with a volume of 21647 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 214 ($2.80).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Agricole lowered their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Sabre Insurance Group to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 257 ($3.36) to GBX 224 ($2.93) in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 267 ($3.49) to GBX 264 ($3.45) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 237.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 250.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £535.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.79%.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter sold 4,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34), for a total value of £10,990.08 ($14,358.61). Insiders bought 10,124 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,128 over the last quarter.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile (LON:SBRE)

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.