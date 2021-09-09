Safestore (LON:SAFE) Given New GBX 1,300 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Safestore (LON:SAFE) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Liberum Capital to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Safestore from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

LON SAFE opened at GBX 1,102 ($14.40) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 9.60. Safestore has a 12 month low of GBX 723 ($9.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,213 ($15.85). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,077.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 937.05.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

