salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $1,141,435.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,141,435.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,140,072.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 24th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $1,121,268.00.
- On Tuesday, August 3rd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total value of $1,034,666.00.
- On Friday, July 23rd, Parker Harris sold 560 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $138,997.60.
- On Tuesday, July 20th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,034,408.00.
- On Tuesday, July 13th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.52, for a total value of $1,051,436.00.
- On Tuesday, June 22nd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total value of $1,043,395.00.
Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $262.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $257.10 billion, a PE ratio of 105.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $275.22.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Summitry LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 221.4% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $1,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
