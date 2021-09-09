Sanchez Wealth Management Group Buys 3,914 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF comprises 3.3% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $7,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 57,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,515 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 538,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,927,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.53. 131,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,867. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $35.82 and a 12-month high of $54.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.