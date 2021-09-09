Sandy Spring Bank Increases Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 78.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 38.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 5.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.02.

PPG stock opened at $151.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.41 and its 200 day moving average is $163.68. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $116.95 and a one year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.40%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

