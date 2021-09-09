Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)

Investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TLSNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telia Company AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.
TLSNY opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 0.28. Telia Company AB has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.66.
Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile
Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.
