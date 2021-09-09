Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)

Investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TLSNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telia Company AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

TLSNY opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 0.28. Telia Company AB has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.66.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

