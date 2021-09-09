Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.19 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will report $27.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $28.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics reported sales of $57.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $112.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $109.81 million to $121.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $130.88 million, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $307.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 98.21%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SGMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. HC Wainwright started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 62.1% in the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 16,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 23.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 47,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 85.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 14,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.95. 1,084,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.70. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $19.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

