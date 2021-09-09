Sanofi Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 6,585 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,110% compared to the typical volume of 544 call options.

SNY stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.22. The company had a trading volume of 45,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.