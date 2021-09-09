ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.37

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.37 and last traded at $37.57, with a volume of 252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.56.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCSC shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. TheStreet raised shares of ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get ScanSource alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $952.90 million, a P/E ratio of 93.43 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.81.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $852.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.75 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 19,032 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $718,267.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,814 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $100,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,071 shares of company stock worth $1,375,261. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCSC. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,909,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,176,000 after purchasing an additional 241,295 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ScanSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ScanSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ScanSource Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCSC)

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.