Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives $39.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBGSY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

SBGSY traded down $0.84 on Monday, hitting $35.59. The company had a trading volume of 272,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,982. The firm has a market cap of $101.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.92. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

