Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Holdings Cut by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadratic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 49,267,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,731,000 after buying an additional 13,340,106 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,355,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,407,000 after buying an additional 763,540 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,685,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,631,000 after buying an additional 24,811 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,026,000 after buying an additional 1,226,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. NinePointTwo Capital now owns 1,713,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,109,000 after buying an additional 1,067,288 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,602. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $63.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.22.

