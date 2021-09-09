Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,311,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,442 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,630,000 after acquiring an additional 528,154 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 421.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,608,000 after acquiring an additional 448,001 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,828,000 after acquiring an additional 261,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 379,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,613,000 after acquiring an additional 187,467 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $108.79 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $75.89 and a one year high of $109.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.75 and a 200-day moving average of $102.15.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

